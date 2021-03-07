STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Women’s trade body to provide platform for independent artists

The council aims to create financial literacy among artists to help them create a sustainable career.

Published: 07th March 2021 09:25 AM

For representational purposes

NEW DELHI:  The Women’s Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry is launching a project on International Women’s Day for independent artists. Founded by Harbeen Arora, WICCI is India’s first national all-women business chamber empowering women entrepreneurs and leaders in all walks of life. 
Under this umbrella organisation, the WICCI Arts Leadership Council aims to foster a culturally vibrant nation through “accredited growth of art”. The council aims to create financial literacy among artists to help them create a sustainable career.

Harbeen Arora

The project economically independent artists aims to support artists. While India has been home to several art forms, many of the art forms have been lost. Several art forms are at the beink of extinction as it is difficult for artists to sustain the art. This projects want to step in to help artists practise art while sustaining a means of livelihood. 

 The project will be launched in the presence of dignitaries and celebrities. It will support artists who are engaged in the pocket movement — an initiative which is gaining momentum. It is a movement for gender equality. The council will support 17-year-old Taarini Saraf who is a supporter of the pocket movement as a part of this. The council has arranged a range of other activities as a part of the celebrations.

