Delhi government's healthcare system no less than private in COVID fight: Satyendar Jain

NEW DELHI: Praising the AAP-led Delhi government’s efforts in handling the pandemic situation, Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said that the state’s healthcare system was no less than private hospitals in fighting Covid-19.

“Ours was the only government that took special care of their Corona Warriors and provided them stay in 5-star hotels so that their families don’t contract the infection from them. I strongly uphold that the Delhi government’s healthcare system in no way lagged behind private healthcare system. I can proudly say that the treatment given in Delhi government’s hospitals was no less than private hospitals,” said the minister.

Jain was speaking at a function felicitating 80 Covid Warriors of Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital at the Vidhan Sabha. Speaking about the ambulance service during the lockdown period, Jain noted that the government had not only reduced the response time but also ensured that ambulances reached the patients’ home within 15 minutes of the call. He said that the AAP government brought down the admission time to 10 minutes. Jain also highlighted how the Delhi was first to introduce the home isolation policy.