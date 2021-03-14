STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi government's healthcare system no less than private in COVID fight: Satyendar Jain

Jain was speaking at a function felicitating 80 Covid Warriors of Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital at the Vidhan Sabha.

Published: 14th March 2021 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  Praising the AAP-led Delhi government’s efforts in handling the pandemic situation, Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said that the state’s healthcare system was no less than private hospitals in fighting Covid-19.

“Ours was the only government that took special care of their Corona Warriors and provided them stay in 5-star hotels so that their families don’t contract the infection from them. I strongly uphold that the Delhi government’s healthcare system in no way lagged behind private healthcare system. I can proudly say that the treatment given in Delhi government’s hospitals was no less than private hospitals,” said the minister.

Jain was speaking at a function felicitating 80 Covid Warriors of Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital at the Vidhan Sabha. Speaking about the ambulance service during the lockdown period, Jain noted that the government had not only reduced the response time but also ensured that ambulances reached the patients’ home within 15 minutes of the call. He said that the AAP government brought down the admission time to 10 minutes. Jain also highlighted how the Delhi was first to introduce the home isolation policy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Satyendar Jain Delhi covid cases COVID 19
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river. (File photo| ANI)
Watch | Delhi Pollution: Yamuna river covered in toxic foam
India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Gallery
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp