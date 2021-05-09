COVID-19: DRDO drug gets approval from Drugs Controller

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: A DRDO lab has been successful in developing a drug, with its trial results showing faster recovery of hospitalised Covid- 19 patients.

The drug (2-deoxy- D-glucose (2-DG) has got the approval of Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) After the a three-phase trial.

The Ministry of Defence said: “Clinical trial results have shown that this molecule helps in faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence. Higher proportion of patients treated with 2-DG showed RTPCR negative conversion. The drug will be of immense benefit to people suffering.”