STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Task Force to help children affected by Covid in Delhi

To cater to the issues and grievances of children affected by Covid-19, the Delhi Department of Woman and Child Development has constituted a ‘District Task Force’ on Saturday.

Published: 09th May 2021 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

covid-19 lockdown, coronavirus lockdown

Delhi Department of Woman and Child Development has constituted a ‘District Task Force’ to help children affected by Covid (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

NEW DELHI: To cater to the issues and grievances of children affected by Covid-19, the Delhi Department of Woman and Child Development has constituted a ‘District Task Force’ on Saturday.

This task force will have members from different bodies including District WCD officers, District Child Protection Officer, Chairman of Child Welfare Committee, SDM (HQ) as the nominee of the DM, and a nominated member from the DCPCR.

Members from District Childline, District One Stop Centre and Legal Service Authority shall be co-opted as associates in the DTF. An orientation cum stakeholders meeting was organised by the department in a virtual mode with the District Task Force members and other stakeholders in this regard on Friday, which was addressed by Juvenile Justice Committee Chairperson Justice Rajiv Shakdher, Women & Child Development minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, DCPCR chairman Anurag Kundu and WCD secretary Madhu Garg.

“The objective of this meet was to develop a common understanding on roles and responsibility of the District Task Force to bring coordination with other concerned agencies to provide immediate care and protection to all vulnerable children in their districts affected due to Covid and for effective management of child care institutions, and for better resource convergence to strengthen the child care services,” said a senior government official. WCD has further developed two quarantine centres for children so that new admissions do not get mixed up with existing residents.

Besides, the department is also providing Rs 2000 as financial assistance to children. Anurag Kundu, Chairperson DCPCR emphasised the accuracy of data collection in reference to the resource mapping so that the needful help can be extended efficiently. Kundu also emphasised understanding the importance of socio-emot ional suppor t whi le rehabilitating the children. He introduced the helpline service for children started by the Commission and also communicated the kind of roles which the DTF was expected to perform, said the official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi covid cases Delhi task force children coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp