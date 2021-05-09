Task Force to help children affected by Covid in Delhi

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: To cater to the issues and grievances of children affected by Covid-19, the Delhi Department of Woman and Child Development has constituted a ‘District Task Force’ on Saturday.

This task force will have members from different bodies including District WCD officers, District Child Protection Officer, Chairman of Child Welfare Committee, SDM (HQ) as the nominee of the DM, and a nominated member from the DCPCR.

Members from District Childline, District One Stop Centre and Legal Service Authority shall be co-opted as associates in the DTF. An orientation cum stakeholders meeting was organised by the department in a virtual mode with the District Task Force members and other stakeholders in this regard on Friday, which was addressed by Juvenile Justice Committee Chairperson Justice Rajiv Shakdher, Women & Child Development minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, DCPCR chairman Anurag Kundu and WCD secretary Madhu Garg.

“The objective of this meet was to develop a common understanding on roles and responsibility of the District Task Force to bring coordination with other concerned agencies to provide immediate care and protection to all vulnerable children in their districts affected due to Covid and for effective management of child care institutions, and for better resource convergence to strengthen the child care services,” said a senior government official. WCD has further developed two quarantine centres for children so that new admissions do not get mixed up with existing residents.

Besides, the department is also providing Rs 2000 as financial assistance to children. Anurag Kundu, Chairperson DCPCR emphasised the accuracy of data collection in reference to the resource mapping so that the needful help can be extended efficiently. Kundu also emphasised understanding the importance of socio-emot ional suppor t whi le rehabilitating the children. He introduced the helpline service for children started by the Commission and also communicated the kind of roles which the DTF was expected to perform, said the official.