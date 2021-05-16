STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar breaks down before media during Nandigram visit 

Dhankhar visited the areas where the BJP says the TMC workers unleashed violence. “We can’t sleep over such a great challenge to our state."

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar meets victims of post-poll violence in Nandigram on Saturday

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar meets victims of post-poll violence in Nandigram on Saturday | PTI

KOLKATA:  West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar broke down while speaking to the media after visiting violence-hit areas of Nandigram on Saturday.  “Where have I come? I can’t believe what I have experienced. Democracy never permits such violence. I have never heard of such violence after elections,’’ he said at Nandigram’s Kendamari. 

Dhankhar visited the areas where the BJP says the TMC workers unleashed violence. “We can’t sleep over such a great challenge to our state. We are sitting on a volcano where people are forced to leave their houses, they are being subjected to all kind of indignities, killings, rapes, loots and extortion tax. I would appeal to the chief minister, it is high time she takes note of it. Millions of people are suffering,’’ Dhankhar said. 

On Thursday, Dhankhar visited Sitalkuchi in north Bengal where four people were gunned down by central forces on the election day. The next day, he went to Assam to meet people who fled there due to violence in Bengal. After Saturday’s visit, the governor, who has been at loggerheads with West Bengal chief minister, tweeted, “After listening to tales of sorrow no tears left in my eyes. Never imagined severity of post-poll retributive violence.’’ 

Reacting to Dhankhar’s Nandigram visit, TMC MP and spokesperson Saugata Roy, said, “No one takes him seriously. People in Bengal have understood that he is misusing his position and crossing constitutional limits.’’

