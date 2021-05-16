STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dismantled bed facility due to no permission from Delhi government: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

He further said that infrastructure was ultimately ‘dismantled’, which was ‘painful’ for him.

Published: 16th May 2021 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Patients being treated at Yamuna Sports Complex Covid Centre in New Delhi on Saturday

Patients being treated at Yamuna Sports Complex Covid Centre in New Delhi on Saturday | PTI

NEW DELHI:  Alleging that the Delhi government is not working efficiently to resolve the coronavirus crisis, the BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Saturday said that facilities comprising nearly 800 beds being set up by him in the northeast for Covid treatment, when the second wave was peaking, were not given permission to accept patients due to ‘political vendetta’.

He further said that infrastructure was ultimately ‘dismantled’, which was ‘painful’ for him. Tiwari made this allegation in a letter to Editor Guild of India (EGI) sent on Saturday which also says that the government was putting pressure on journalists to suppress the facts. “With the help of local administration and social organisations, in my constituency (north east Delhi), 808 beds were arranged at four locations in the month of April vide DM’s order dated April18, 2021 but to my deep regret due to political vendetta instead of making it operational , the infrastructure was dismantled. It’s personally very painful to me when I think of how many persons could have benefited from it,” says the letter, which was tweeted by Tiwari.

The Bhojpuri actor turned politician further said that the government hadn’t made arrangements until the situation deteriorated in the national capital. “The Delhi government didn’t ramp up its health infrastructure despite Covid wave having started taking its toll in the city. According to a RTI, the state government didn’t buy any ventilators between June 2020 and April 26 this year, which is a serious offence. Instead, its focus is on blame games… (Chief minister Arvind) Kerjiwal should have learnt from other states, which are fighting against Covid efficiently. This is the time to help each other irrespective of our political affiliation. It is the need of hour that we all should stand united,” Tiwari said.

No immediate response was available from the government.Seeking intervention of the Guild, he said that journalists are being harassed for reporting the truth from the ground. “I am surprised that the Editors Guild of India (EGI) has not taken cognizance of the matter yet. I hope you will take note of the situation and direct the Delhi government to not interfere with the functioning of journalists or create hurdles for them,” said the letter.

