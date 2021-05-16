STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
May turns deadly for nine hill districts of Uttarakhand as coronavirus goes on rampage

 Nine hill districts in Uttarakhand have registered more Covid-19 deaths in May this year alone compared to the whole period from March 15, 2020 to April 30, 2021.

Published: 16th May 2021 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 09:04 AM

Representational image (Photo | PTI)

Since the first case surfaced in Uttarakhand on March 15, 2020 till April 30, 2021 a total of 312 Covid-related deaths were recorded in the nine hill districts of the state.

However, between May 1 and 14this year, the total toll has been 331. 

Anoop Nautiyal from Social Development for Communities Foundation, which has been collating Covid data since the first case surfaced, said, “The health infrastructure is already overburdened. More than 90 per cent cases are mild if given proper medical attention on time. The government should ensure help through whatever means possible including telemedicine consultation and home delivery of Covid kits in remote and rural areas.”

The spread of viral infection in remote and rural areas of the state has already stretched the health infrastructure. As many as 51 out of 141 residents in Kurkhyal village in Pauri district have tested positive, showing how the virus has reached even remote corners of this mountain state. 

Mohan Negi, pradhan of Erani village of Chamoli district said, “Over 80 per cent people in my village have fever but no tests or medicines are available. Officials have promised to send help. A team had arrived last week to lift samples from some people and provided some medicines.” Commenting on the issue, Subodh Uniyal, spokesperson for the state government said, “Every effort to break the chain and help people is on. Oxygen, medicines and beds are upgraded on war footing.”

Time won't heal these wounds, Covid-affected patients, families need psychosocial support: Expert

