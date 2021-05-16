Multi-talented Punjab cop helps senior citizens, repairs road and pens motivational songs

Harpreet Bajwa By

PUNJAB: Gurjot Singh Kaler is a multitasker. With eight years of service under his belt, he is serving as the Superintendent of Police (Traffic and Cyber Crime) in Punjab’s Mohali. He has penned poems, written a book, sung songs, made videos, done skydiving to create social awareness, other than helping people in several ways.

During the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Gurjot has masterminded a scheme run by Mohali Traffic Police, wherein senior citizens travelling for vaccination get free taxi rides. There is also a provision for delivery of medicines to the elderly. “Senior citizens can book taxis by calling the dedicated numbers 9115516010 and 0172-2219356. They have to follow Covid protocols and carry Aadhaar cards,” Gurjot says. This service is available from Monday to Friday from 10 am to 2 pm.

“On May 11, we started doorstep delivery of medicines for senior citizens. They call at a dedicated number and we deliver at their doorsteps. They pay only for the medicines.” The 31-year-old says serving people is important to him. “My mother says the first aim is to become a good human being. Then you will become a good officer. Social work is a mission for me. Goodness travels and brings beauty in people’s lives,” he says. Last September, he performed a 15,000-foot skydive in Nottingham, UK, as a symbolic tribute to the corona warriors of Punjab Police. “By this gesture, I wanted to encourage the frontline workers who are fighting this pandemic,” he says.

Honoured thrice with the Director-General of Police Commendation Disc, Gurjot has inspired subordinates in the traffic wing to contribute money and get a road repaired. Gurjot has made social awareness videos and released them on online platforms. His campaigns have been against cybercrimes such as ATM thefts, cloning of SIM cards, e-frauds and OTP scams. “I shot these videos and wrote the scripts. The reason was to create awareness, as many persons are falling prey to these crimes,” he says.

In March 2017, the young officer made his musical debut with ‘My Hero Farmer’, which depicted the harsh realities of farmer suicides in the country. “I wrote, sang and acted in this song because I am passionate about farmer issues,” he says. In August 2019, his second song, ‘Dil se Salaam’ was released. It was a tribute to soldiers martyred in the Pulwama attack. Another track titled ‘Bandeya’ was released in August 2020. “I sang and acted, to express the emotional pains of old parents left at old age homes by their children.”

He has also penned poems. ‘This happens with every girl Me too’ talks about sexual harassment at workplaces. On International Women’s Day on March 8, he released two more, ‘Kahan gaya woh desh mera’ and ‘Betiyan’, written by Dr Nand Kishore Atwal and further developed by Param Preet Ghuman, his mother. Appreciating his efforts, educationist Hardeep Singh Chandpuri says: “We need more officers like him who motivate others.” Ajit Ahluwalia, a publisher, says: “Never seen a police officer with such inclination towards society. He will go out of his way to help the public. And he is honest to his duty.”

