STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Multi-talented Punjab cop helps senior citizens, repairs road and pens motivational songs

From helping senior citizens to repairing a road, penning motivational songs and poems– this young SP is making a diffrence, writes Harpreet Bajwa

Published: 16th May 2021 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

SP Gurjot Singh Kaler started a scheme by Mohali Traffic Police providing senior citizens free taxi rides to vaccination centres

SP Gurjot Singh Kaler started a scheme by Mohali Traffic Police providing senior citizens free taxi rides to vaccination centres | express

PUNJAB:  Gurjot Singh Kaler is a multitasker. With eight years of service under his belt, he is serving as the Superintendent of Police (Traffic and Cyber Crime) in Punjab’s Mohali. He has penned poems, written a book, sung songs, made videos, done skydiving to create social awareness, other than helping people in several ways.

During the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Gurjot has masterminded a scheme run by Mohali Traffic Police, wherein senior citizens travelling for vaccination get free taxi rides. There is also a provision for delivery of medicines to the elderly. “Senior citizens can book taxis by calling the dedicated numbers 9115516010 and 0172-2219356. They have to follow Covid protocols and carry Aadhaar cards,” Gurjot says. This service is available from Monday to Friday from 10 am to 2 pm.

“On May 11, we started doorstep delivery of medicines for senior citizens. They call at a dedicated number and we deliver at their doorsteps. They pay only for the medicines.” The 31-year-old says serving people is important to him. “My mother says the first aim is to become a good human being. Then you will become a good officer. Social work is a mission for me. Goodness travels and brings beauty in people’s lives,” he says. Last September, he performed a 15,000-foot skydive in Nottingham, UK, as a symbolic tribute to the corona warriors of Punjab Police. “By this gesture, I wanted to encourage the frontline workers who are fighting this pandemic,” he says. 

Honoured thrice with the Director-General of Police Commendation Disc, Gurjot has inspired subordinates in the traffic wing to contribute money and get a road repaired. Gurjot has made social awareness videos and released them on online platforms. His campaigns have been against cybercrimes such as ATM thefts, cloning of SIM cards, e-frauds and OTP scams.  “I shot these videos and wrote the scripts. The reason was to create awareness, as many persons are falling prey to these crimes,” he says.

In March 2017, the young officer made his musical debut with ‘My Hero Farmer’, which depicted the harsh realities of farmer suicides in the country. “I wrote, sang and acted in this song because I am passionate about farmer issues,” he says. In August 2019, his second song, ‘Dil se Salaam’ was released. It was a tribute to soldiers martyred in the Pulwama attack. Another track titled ‘Bandeya’ was released in August 2020. “I sang and acted, to express the emotional pains of old parents left at old age homes by their children.”

He has also penned poems. ‘This happens with every girl Me too’ talks about sexual harassment at workplaces. On International Women’s Day on March 8, he released two more, ‘Kahan gaya woh desh mera’ and ‘Betiyan’, written by Dr Nand Kishore Atwal and further developed by Param Preet Ghuman, his mother. Appreciating his efforts, educationist Hardeep Singh Chandpuri says: “We need more officers like him who motivate others.” Ajit Ahluwalia, a publisher, says: “Never seen a police officer with such inclination towards society. He will go out of his way to help the public. And he is honest to his duty.”
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab cop mutitalented cop Gurjot Singh Kaler
India Matters
prabhu chawla
Open letter to PM Narendra Modi: Act like a leader, axe sycophants and saboteurs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
COVID-19: No role for cabinet in pandemic control, PMO calls the shots
COVID19 patients take part in yoga and meditation sessions at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
COVID positive? Consult doc. Don't panic and rush for O2, ICU
A nurse consulting a Covid-19 patient outside Corona Outpatient Department at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Time won't heal these wounds, Covid-affected patients, families need psychosocial support: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer holds an umbrella to protect himself from the rain as he enforces a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is this triple lockdown imposed in Kerala to fight COVID
Local fishermans watch the effects of cyclone Touktae, at Panamburu beach area near Mangaluru, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae intensifies, heavy rainfall and damage in Kerala, Goa, Karnataka
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp