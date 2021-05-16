STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Raise in vaccine gap for covronavirus based on evidence: Centre

Niti Ayog member cites evidence that gap of 12 weeks reduces infection risk by 60-85% & chance of transmission

Published: 16th May 2021 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers bring syringes to a vaccination centre in Jammu on Saturday

Health workers bring syringes to a vaccination centre in Jammu on Saturday | PTI

NEW DELHI:  The Centre on Saturday insisted the decision to increase the gap between two doses of 
Covishield vaccine to 12-16 weeks was purely based on scientific data and also reiterated that Covaxin production will be raised to 10 crore doses per month soon. V K Paul, member (health) Niti Aayog and the head of national Covid-19 task force, said in a briefing that the narrative that the gap between two doses of Covishield has been raised owing to the scarcity of vaccines is “saddening”.

“I am pleading to all of you with folded hands to put these controversies to rest,” he said. “National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation is a standing committee that guided the country in the past. Scientists of this panel deliberate and then come to a consensus,” he said.Paul added that India earlier did not go for the gap of 12 weeks, despite a decision by the UK to do so, as there was no evidence on its effectiveness back.

“Just a single dose and delayed second dose could make the chance of infection higher. When clinical trials were conducted, the standard protocol was to administer the two doses in a gap of four to six weeks. Somewhere there was a breach in this protocol and there was a delay in administering the second dose,” said Paul.

“This breach should not have happened, but it happened. After analysis, it was found that delaying the second dose did not make any difference. But that was not considered robust evidence to extend the gap between the doses.”

Explaining the rationale behind the change of stance now, Paul said that there is “real-life evidence” from lakhs of people in the UK, showing that a gap of 12 weeks reduces the risk of infection by 60-85 per cent and also reduces the risk of transmission. “So now we got the confidence to implement the gap,” he further said. It was also reiterated in the briefing that while 1.5 crore doses of Covaxin is being manufactured in India as of now, this number will go up to 10 crore per month very soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vaccine gap Covidsheild coronavirus COVID vaccine
India Matters
prabhu chawla
Open letter to PM Narendra Modi: Act like a leader, axe sycophants and saboteurs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
COVID-19: No role for cabinet in pandemic control, PMO calls the shots
COVID19 patients take part in yoga and meditation sessions at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
COVID positive? Consult doc. Don't panic and rush for O2, ICU
A nurse consulting a Covid-19 patient outside Corona Outpatient Department at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Time won't heal these wounds, Covid-affected patients, families need psychosocial support: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer holds an umbrella to protect himself from the rain as he enforces a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is this triple lockdown imposed in Kerala to fight COVID
Local fishermans watch the effects of cyclone Touktae, at Panamburu beach area near Mangaluru, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae intensifies, heavy rainfall and damage in Kerala, Goa, Karnataka
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp