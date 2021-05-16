Sacrilege case: Navjot Singh Sidhu now turns his guns on former CM Parkash Singh Badal

Express News Service By

CHANDIGARH: Congress leader and former Punjab minister of local government Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday attacked the state’s former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and his son Sukhbir Singh Badal over the sacrilege case. In a video clip, Sidhu is seen asking Badals to tell the public whether or not they gave orders to fire at those protesting the descretation of Guru Granth Sahib in 2015. He questioned Parkash Singh Badal over admitting that the Dera Sacha Sauda followers were behind the incidents as the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission Report reveals.

“Badals now speak about communal harmony. They should be questioned which Hindu or Muslim has objected to them. Only Sikh community is objecting to you, holding you responsible for the incidents. If they (Badals) have anything to speak in their defence, they should come forward,” he said. He stresses on bringing justice to the victims and giving harsh punishment to those who are found guilty.

Sidhu today tweeted, “Thousands of cases are solved by Punjab Police on a daily basis, none requires an SIT or Inquiry Commission. I have elaborated the role of Badals behind Sacrilege, Behbal Kalan & Kotkapura firing multiple times. Yr 2018/19 reiterating my demand for Justice with Sukhi Randhawa Ji.’’