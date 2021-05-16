STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Sacrilege case: Navjot Singh Sidhu now turns his guns on former CM Parkash Singh Badal

They should be questioned which Hindu or Muslim has objected to them.

Published: 16th May 2021 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Former Punjab Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu

Former Punjab Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)

CHANDIGARH:  Congress leader and former Punjab minister of local government Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday attacked the state’s former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and his son Sukhbir Singh Badal over the sacrilege case. In a video clip, Sidhu is seen asking Badals to tell the public whether or not they gave orders to fire at those protesting the descretation of Guru Granth Sahib in 2015. He questioned Parkash Singh Badal over admitting that the Dera Sacha Sauda followers were behind the incidents as the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission Report reveals.

“Badals now speak about communal harmony. They should be questioned which Hindu or Muslim has objected to them. Only Sikh community is objecting to you, holding you responsible for the incidents. If they (Badals) have anything to speak in their defence, they should come forward,” he said. He stresses on bringing justice to the victims and giving harsh punishment to those who are found guilty. 

Sidhu today tweeted, “Thousands of cases are solved by Punjab Police on a daily basis, none requires an  SIT or Inquiry Commission. I have elaborated the role of Badals behind Sacrilege, Behbal Kalan & Kotkapura firing multiple times. Yr 2018/19 reiterating my demand for Justice with Sukhi Randhawa Ji.’’

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Navjot Singh Sidhu Sacrilege case Parkash Singh Badal Sukhbir Singh Badal
India Matters
prabhu chawla
Open letter to PM Narendra Modi: Act like a leader, axe sycophants and saboteurs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
COVID-19: No role for cabinet in pandemic control, PMO calls the shots
COVID19 patients take part in yoga and meditation sessions at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
COVID positive? Consult doc. Don't panic and rush for O2, ICU
A nurse consulting a Covid-19 patient outside Corona Outpatient Department at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Time won't heal these wounds, Covid-affected patients, families need psychosocial support: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer holds an umbrella to protect himself from the rain as he enforces a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is this triple lockdown imposed in Kerala to fight COVID
Local fishermans watch the effects of cyclone Touktae, at Panamburu beach area near Mangaluru, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae intensifies, heavy rainfall and damage in Kerala, Goa, Karnataka
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp