Uttarakhand records 100 percent more rainfall than normal

Express News Service By

DEHRADUN: Incidents of cloudburst and heavy rainfall in the hill districts of Uttarakhand, particularly in Chamoli and Tehri districts, have caused widespread loss of property so far this month. The amount of rainfall over the last weeks has been 100% more than the normal.

Rohit Thapliyal, a senior scientist for the Meteorologically office, said, “These spells are a sign of pre-monsoon season and showers, thunderstorm at this time but activity this year is different in terms of frequency as well as intensity.”

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, the state has received 107% more rainfall than the normal in the last week, with almost seven hill districts recording more than 100% excess showers.

On May 4, heavy showers lashed the upper reaches of Binsar hill area in Chamoli causing damage in the Ghat market with debris entering many shops and houses. A day after causing heavy damages on May 11 in Devprayag, an incident of cloudburst was also reported in Nainital district on May 12.

Rudraprayag district witnessed maximum 198% surplus rainfall.