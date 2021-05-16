STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Uttarakhand records 100 percent more rainfall than normal

Incidents of cloudburst and heavy rainfall in the hill districts of Uttarakhand, particularly in Chamoli and Tehri districts, have caused widespread loss of property so far this month.

Published: 16th May 2021 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Damaged Dhauliganga hydropower project after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. (Photo | PTI)

DEHRADUN: Incidents of cloudburst and heavy rainfall in the hill districts of Uttarakhand, particularly in Chamoli and Tehri districts, have caused widespread loss of property so far this month. The amount of rainfall over the last weeks has been 100% more than the normal.

Rohit Thapliyal, a senior scientist for the Meteorologically  office, said, “These spells are a sign of pre-monsoon season and showers, thunderstorm at this time but activity this year is different in terms of frequency as well as intensity.”

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, the state has received 107% more rainfall than the normal in the last week, with almost seven hill districts recording more than 100% excess showers.
On May 4, heavy showers lashed the upper reaches of Binsar hill area in Chamoli causing damage in the Ghat market with debris entering many shops and houses. A day after causing heavy damages on May 11 in Devprayag, an incident of cloudburst was also reported in Nainital district on May 12. 
Rudraprayag district witnessed maximum 198% surplus rainfall. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand rainfall Chamoli Tehri
India Matters
prabhu chawla
Open letter to PM Narendra Modi: Act like a leader, axe sycophants and saboteurs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
COVID-19: No role for cabinet in pandemic control, PMO calls the shots
COVID19 patients take part in yoga and meditation sessions at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
COVID positive? Consult doc. Don't panic and rush for O2, ICU
A nurse consulting a Covid-19 patient outside Corona Outpatient Department at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Time won't heal these wounds, Covid-affected patients, families need psychosocial support: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer holds an umbrella to protect himself from the rain as he enforces a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is this triple lockdown imposed in Kerala to fight COVID
Local fishermans watch the effects of cyclone Touktae, at Panamburu beach area near Mangaluru, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae intensifies, heavy rainfall and damage in Kerala, Goa, Karnataka
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp