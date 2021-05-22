STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Kamal Nath’s ‘viral’ statement gives fuel to ‘toolkit’ allegation

Alleging that the Modi government isn’t concerned about Covid management, Nath had said the Centre is busy with image management.

Published: 22nd May 2021 08:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2021 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath. (File | PTI)

NEW DELHI/BHOPAL: Receiving continuous flak from the Opposition over the handling of the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, the ruling BJP on Saturday got some fodder to launch a counter-attack after senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath used the term “Indian Corona” to describe the pandemic situation in the country.   

Addressing a virtual conference on Friday, Nath had said that last year the world was saying the pandemic was caused by “Chinese virus”. “But now our country has become infamous due to Indian Corona or Indian variant. Presidents and prime ministers of many countries are talking about the Indian variant,” Nath said.

Alleging that the Modi government isn’t concerned about Covid management, Nath had said the Centre is busy with image management. “Earlier Mera Bharat Mahan was India’s worldwide identity, but now Mera Bharat Covid is the country’s new identity,” he stated.

A huge crowd tries to enter a vaccination centre in
Jalandhar on Saturday | pti

As the video of Kamal Nath’s statement started circulating in social media, senior BJP leaders on Saturday launched a sharp broadside on the Congress, alleging that the grand old party is trying to “malign” the image of India. 

Union minister Prakash Javadekar alleged that Nath’s comment is aimed to weaken India’s fight against the pandemic. Accusing the Congress of indulging in negative politics, Javadekar told reporters that the opposition party has refrained from playing any constructive role in dealing with the pandemic. “Even the WHO hasn’t used the term (which was mentioned by Nath). The WHO has stated that there is no variant of the coronavirus linked to any country,” said Javadekar.

Reacting to the BJP’s criticism, Nath said, “Why are they (BJP leaders) circulating that small video clip? Why aren’t they showing what I had said before and after that. Let them do what they want, including lodging a case.”

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, who had earlier hit TV screens with allegations of a “Congress toolkit”, stuck to his accusations against the principal opposition party despite Twitter giving “manipulated media content” tag to some of the BJP leaders’ tweets about the “toolkit”. Patra claimed that Nath’s remarks confirmed the saffron party’s allegations against Congress. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Kamal Nath COVID-19 Prakash Javadekar
India Matters
A health worker shows a vial of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine during its administration to the employees of Dr. Reddys Laboratories as a pilot drive, in Hyderabad. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
August date for Made in India Sputnik V vaccine
(Representational Photo | PTI)
Second Covid wave is affecting younger people more than older ones
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (File | EPS)
'Enough is enough': IMA seeks action against yoga guru Ramdev
Representational Image. (File Photo)
An over-heated earth is churning up monster cyclones

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp