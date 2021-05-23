BJP states to unveil scheme for children orphaned due to Covid-19 deaths

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: BJP national president J P Nadda on Saturday announced that the states ruled by his party will unveil a scheme for the children whose parents died due to the Covid-19 pandemic.This scheme will be launched on May 30 on the occasion of the seventh anniversary of the NDA government at the Centre.

Stating the party will not hold any celebrations to mark the occasion due to the prevailing pandemic situation, Nadda said, “The BJP-ruled states will announce a large-scale scheme for the children left orphans after their parents succumbed to the pandemic.”

MP and Delhi have already announced initiatives to support the children who became orphans due to the pandemic. The BJP currently has 12 CMs in its ranks. In a letter to CMs, Nadda said no event will be held to mark the anniversary and instead various welfare programmes will be launched to express gratefulness to people.