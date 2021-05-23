BJP’s Bengal MLAs say ‘no’ to central security cover 

Pranab Mondal By

KOLKATA: The BJP high command’s plan to provide central security cover to all party MLAs in West Bengal, in light of the post-election violence there, has received a jolt with at least a dozen MLAs refusing to accept it saying it will damage the party’s image. They pointed out that MLAs of no other party are seen roaming around with central forces. They expressed concerns that heavy security cover may come as a barrier between them and the people whom they represent.

MLA Shankar Ghosh, a former CPI (M) member who joined the BJP, ahead of the elections, said he doesn’t need the security cover of central forces. “I grew up in a political atmosphere where such the concept does not exist. I will prefer to roam in my constituency riding my scooter. My style of functioning helps me to connect with the common people. If I move around with central force personnel, it will not help me build a connection with the voters,’’ said Ghosh.

Before the elections, 13 MLAs, who defected from the TMC to the BJP, were given central force security cover and the after the Assembly polls, the party decided to offer the same to all 77 MLAs. ‘’The decision was unprecedented. It was taken to highlight Bengal’s lawlessness. Proving central force security to the MLAs was the brainchild of our national leaders,’’ said a senior leader of BP’s Bengal chapter.

Dabgram-Phulbari MLA Shikha Chattopadhyay said, “My constituency houses many slum areas. If I visit these areas with central force personnel, the local people will not speak without hesitation. If I cannot assess the voters’ plight in our constituency, how will I be a successful public representative? have already written to my party informing my decision.’’

Anandamoy Burman, BJP MLA from Matigara-Naxalbari, said the support of the local people is his security. “The BJP has massive popularity in my constituency. I have got love and support of the people in this area which is my biggest security,’’ he said.

