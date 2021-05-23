STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Rare mucormycosis cases in small intestine found at Delhi hospital

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital treats two patients with infection, one needed ventilator support.

Published: 23rd May 2021 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2021 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Black Fungus, Mucormycosis

Patients diagnosed with Mucormycosis (black fungus) taking treatment at a hospital. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

NEW DELHI:  Two rare cases of mucormycosis in the small intestine were detected in the patients at a premier hospital in the national capital. These cases treated at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital were unique as both patients had Covid and small intestine (instead of stomach /colon) was involved in both. In the first case, a 56-year-old man who had tested Covid positive with mild symptoms had to be put on ventilator support as his situation worsened.

“His abdominal pain was considered gastritis/stress-related and self-medication for acidity was taken which delayed proper treatment by three days. He was finally evaluated in Covid emergency by Dr Ushast Dhir, senior consultant in the department of Surgical Gastroenterology and Liver Transplantation. The CT scan revealed his small intestine (jejunum) had perforated,” the hospital said in a statement.

“Ulceration of Jejunam (first part of small intestine) in the patient raised suspicion of fungal disease and the patient was immediately put on anti-fungal treatment. We sent the portion of the removed intestine for biopsy,” Dr Dhir noted. In another case, a 68-year-old had recovered from Covid, but started having mild abdominal pain. He was a diabetic and had received steroids for treatment of Covid.

The patient had no associated fever and the pain was very mild. His clinical examination also did not show any signs of intestinal perforation. “But, a high index of suspicion led Dr Piyush Ranjan, senior consultant of Medical Gastroenterology, to get an urgent CT scan for the patient. It revealed small intestinal perforation similar to the first one.

The biopsy confirmed Mucormycosis of the small intestine in both patients,” it added. Both these patients had diabetes but only one of them had received steroids. Dr Dhir, who operated on both, revealed that these patients had similar intraoperative findings where the first part of small intestine (jejunum) had outpouchings called diverticula and these diverticula had perforated along with surrounding ulceration.

“Intestinal or GI mucormycosis is a very rare disease and most commonly involves the stomach or large intestine. These patients in the majority are immune-compromised. Most of gastro-intestinal mucormycosis is seen in organ transplant recipients,” the hospital noted. “History of Covid exposure along with treatment with steroids should warrant an early CT scan of the abdomen,” the hospital said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mucormycosis Delhi
India Matters
A health worker shows a vial of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine during its administration to the employees of Dr. Reddys Laboratories as a pilot drive, in Hyderabad. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
August date for Made in India Sputnik V vaccine
(Representational Photo | PTI)
Second Covid wave is affecting younger people more than older ones
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (File | EPS)
'Enough is enough': IMA seeks action against yoga guru Ramdev
Representational Image. (File Photo)
An over-heated earth is churning up monster cyclones

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp