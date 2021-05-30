STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

4K kitchens to provide free food in Jharkhand

According to officials, more than 4,000 Didi Kitchens will be started in the first phase which will also cater to the food requirement of the nearby Covid Care Centers.

Published: 30th May 2021 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2021 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

RANCHI:  With a large number of migrants coming home from other states to Jharkhand after losing their livelihood due to the lockdown, the authorities have decided to restart ‘Mukhya Mantri Didi Kitchen’ to help vulnerable families, particularly from among the tribal groups. The kitchens will provide free food to the poor and the needy living in rural areas.   

According to officials, more than 4,000 Didi Kitchens will be started in the first phase which will also cater to the food requirement of the nearby Covid Care Centers.  Notably, 6900 centres of the Didi Kitchen run by SHG women all over the State played a key role in feeding the poor and needy who lost their livelihood due to the lockdown imposed in the first wave of Covid-19 and served more than four crore meals. As many as 25,000 SHG women were involved, right from purchasing ration to cooking and serving the meals. 

Labour Commissioner A Mutthu Kumar said that the Didi Kitchens are likely to become functional from the next week as the fund has been released for the same. “We have already released funds to the ‘Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society’ asking them to start at least one Didi Kitchen in each of the Panchayats,” Kumar said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mukhya Mantri Didi Kitchen Jharkhand
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic wearing a PPE kit collects a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 test. (Photo| ANI)
117 districts classified as 'aspirational' show poor performance in fighting Covid
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-coup protesters shout slogan with a banner reading ''Carry on revolution! We do not accept as the military slave,'' in Kamayut township of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar: Millions face hunger as military coup paralyses economy
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi CM will continue to demand COVID-19 vaccines despite attack by BJP: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp