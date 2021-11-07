STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Army steps up efforts to safeguard Siliguri Corridor

Siliguri Corridor is a narrow stretch of land bordering Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh measuring approximately 170X60km, at the narrowest it is about 20-22km.

Published: 07th November 2021 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2021 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

Indian Army (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  India has resorted to multipronged approach to beef up security and defence of the strategically important Siliguri Corridor or the Chicken’s Neck. While some steps have been taken, there are more planned for future.

Talking to media, Lt Gen MK Pande recently said, “Only recently we have set up a joint coordinating centre under the army and that has proved to be effective to coordinate actions of all agencies that work in 
the region.”  At the national level there is a thought process to look at alternate means in terms of economic activities and others  to mitigate the threats to Siliguri Corridor, added Lt Gen Pande.

Siliguri Corridor is a narrow stretch of land bordering Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh measuring approximately 170X60km, at the narrowest it is about 20-22km. The geostrategic significance of the corridor comes about in terms of it being a narrow piece of land which connects the northeast India to the rest of the country through which major national highways, railway line, pipelines, OFC connectivity and the rest pass.

Its importance also stems from the fact that the Chumbi Valley of the Tibet Autonomous Region is quite close.  The alacrity in steps to strengthen the area came post the 2017 Doklam standoff with the PLA close to the tri-junction of India, Bhutan and Tibet Autonomous Region. The Chinese PLA tried constructing a road which would bring them closer to the sensitive Siliguri Corridor.

Also, recently China and Bhutan signed an MoU on a roadmap “for Expediting the Bhutan-China Boundary Negotiations”. This agreement is to expedite the progress on the boundary talks. China is claiming around 89 sq km in the area which will help it to have more territory in a narrow area jutting towards the Siliguri Corridor. Apart from the strategic location of the stretch, the area also has other factors including that of radicalisation keeping the agencies on their toes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siliguri Corridor Indian Army
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp