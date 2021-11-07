BJP and AAP duel over on Chhath arrangements

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: As Chhath Puja approaches, BJP and AAP leaders continue to engage in verbal duel over arrangements of the festival. On Saturday, AAP MLAs alleged that the BJP was trying to prevent the Puja on vacant lands which are under the control of the DDA or the MCDs while the BJP Delhi unit accused the AAP of trying to create tension in Delhi ahead of Chhath Puja. Dwarka MLA Vinay Mishra tweeted that the BJP mayor had prevented building of a ghat for Chhath Puja being held in Durga Park in Dwarka for last 30 years.

Mishra announced to sit on a dharna in protest. “Wherever the land concerned belongs to the DDA or the MCD, the BJP is trying to ensure that there is no celebration of the Puja... A call came about a DDA land in Bawana. The organisers informed us that while they were digging up the land; the police came and confiscated their JCB. In Dwarka, a land belonging to the MCD was supposed to host Chhath Puja.

However, their mayor has stated that no celebrations will be held there. This place has hosted the celebrations for past 30 years,” said AAP Purvanchal in-charge and MLA Sanjeev Jha. “If they (BJP) continue playing dirty politics over Chhath Puja, Purvanchalvasi will not forgive them,” he added.

Denying the charges, the BJP said, “Along with all the traditional identified places, temporary Chhath Puja ghats are also being built at new places.” Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor also appealed to Purvanchalis to stay away from the “provocative speeches” of the ruling party leaders and ensure there is no violence.