Delhi: Free ration plan to be extended till May next year

NEW DELHI: The AAP-led Delhi government on Saturday announced that the state has decided to extend the free ration scheme for another six months till May 2022. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the extension considering the impact of the COVID pandemic.

However, the state claimed that the Centre had not announced plans to extend its free ration scheme. “The CM has written a letter to the Prime Minister appealing that the Centre also extend its free ration scheme considering the pandemic and the rising inflation in the country.

The CM said the inflation had become too high; Common Man was finding it difficult to even get two square meals. He stressed on the fact that many were unemployed due to corona,” said a statement by the Delhi government.

“Delhi Government is extending its free ration scheme to the poor for six months. I urged the central government to also extend its ration scheme for six months by writing a letter to the Prime Minister. People are in a lot of trouble right now.

It would not be right to leave their hands at this juncture,” Kejriwal tweeted. In the letter, Kejriwal stated that during the Covid period, the Central Government had given free ration to every ration card holder across the country in addition to the ration that was being made available every month. “The Central Government has announced that this scheme will not be extended after November.” the letter read.

As per the eligibility prescribed under the NFS Act 2013, 5 kg of food grains were given free of cost to the needy people not having ration cards.