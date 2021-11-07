STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi government spent Rs 57 crore, not Rs 940 crore, on ads against pollution

This newspaper had erroneously reported that Rs 940 crore was spent on publicity. 

Published: 07th November 2021 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2021 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI:  In response to a query under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, the Delhi Government has disclosed that it has spent nearly Rs 57 crores on publicity for campaigns against pollution in the last seven years. 

In September, RTI activist Amit Gupta had filed an RTI application with the Delhi government seeking information on how much money the government had spent to control pollution in Delhi from the year 2015. He had asked for year wise details of the amount spent on advertisements related to pollution control in Delhi from that year and the details of the steps taken to fight pollution and help received from the Central government.

In response, the Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP), Delhi Government, stated that it had spent approximately Rs 56.45 crores on advertisement related to pollutioncontrol which includes campaigns through print, electronic and internet media.  This newspaper had erroneously reported that Rs 940 crore was spent on publicity. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Government
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp