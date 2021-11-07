Delhi government spent Rs 57 crore, not Rs 940 crore, on ads against pollution

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: In response to a query under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, the Delhi Government has disclosed that it has spent nearly Rs 57 crores on publicity for campaigns against pollution in the last seven years.

In September, RTI activist Amit Gupta had filed an RTI application with the Delhi government seeking information on how much money the government had spent to control pollution in Delhi from the year 2015. He had asked for year wise details of the amount spent on advertisements related to pollution control in Delhi from that year and the details of the steps taken to fight pollution and help received from the Central government.

In response, the Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP), Delhi Government, stated that it had spent approximately Rs 56.45 crores on advertisement related to pollutioncontrol which includes campaigns through print, electronic and internet media. This newspaper had erroneously reported that Rs 940 crore was spent on publicity.