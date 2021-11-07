STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Divorce to couple as man wanted only wife’s salary, orders Delhi High Court

The court was hearing an appeal filed by a woman challenging the order of the Family Court which dismissed the divorce petition.

Published: 07th November 2021 10:52 AM

Delhi high court

Delhi High Court (File Photo)

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court has dissolved the marriage of a couple after observing that the man viewed his wife as a “cash cow” and wanted to continue the marriage only after she secured a job with the Delhi Police.“The respondent, it appears, viewed the appellant as a cash cow and became interested in her only after she got job with the Delhi Police.

Such brazenly materialistic attitude of the respondent, with no emotional ties, would have in itself caused mental agony and trauma to the appellant sufficient to constitute cruelty to her,” said a bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh.

The court was hearing an appeal filed by a woman challenging the order of the Family Court which dismissed the divorce petition. The couple got married in 2000 when the woman was a minor and the husband was 19-year-old. After attaining majority in 2005, the woman continued to reside at her parental home till November 2014.

Meanwhile, her family continued to request the husband to take her to matrimonial home but he refused and accepted her only after she secured a job. However, the woman faced cruelty by the man who was unemployed. She stated that he and his family were only interested in her salary.

Meanwhile, the man had claimed that he funded her education before she got the job. “It has become absolutely clear to us that the interest of the respondent (husband) in continuing with the relationship is only on account of the fact that the appellant (woman) has a job with Delhi Police, and he views the alleged expenditure – which he claimed he has incurred on the education of the appellant, as an investment, which would not bear fruit in case parties were to part ways with judicial intervention,” the court order stated.

