Large second dose beneficiaries still pending in Delhi

NEW DELHI: With only around 75 lakh residents vaccinated so far with both the doses, the Delhi government’s health department stated that a large number of overdue 2nd dose beneficiaries were still pending.

In an order issued by the department of family and welfare to all the district magistrates and CDMOs, it has been directed that the due list for the 2nd dose is to be extracted from Co-WIN and the same needs to be factored in while planning the activities. The decision is taken under the Centre’s vaccination initiative “Har Ghar Dastak Campaign” from November 3rd to 30th to ensure vaccination of those who are still left out.

“All available CSOs, NGOs, RWAs and other local resources may be utilized to get optimum results. Under the campaign, healthcare workers are required to reach out, counsel, mobilize and vaccinate all missed out and left out eligible beneficiaries in order to complete the vaccination schedule for adequate protection,” the order stated.

The health department mentioned that in order to vaccinate the mobilized beneficiaries quickly and effectively, teams will have to reach out in the field, beginning from the areas already identified with a large number of unvaccinated beneficiaries. The teams will have to scan all the areas and ensure that there is a ‘100 percent coverage.’

“It calls for a comprehensive plan at district level by the concerned District Magistrates and District Immunization Officers. The same is to be shared with Immunization Division, Directorate of Family Welfare, with day wise performance data. All District Magistrates, CDMOs and DIOs are required to review the implementation of their comprehensive plans,” the order noted.