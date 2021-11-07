Muslim trader forced to shut biryani shop in Delhi, case registered

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has taken a suo motu cognizance after a video emerged on several social media platforms in which a Muslim man is being threatened by a member of a right wing group to close his Biryani shop on the evening of Diwali.

The incident took place around 6.30 pm on November 4 and a 2.46-minute-long video went viral. In the video, the man introduces himself as Naresh Kumar Suryavanshi and claims to be a member of a Hindu right wing group. He asks the workers of the shop in Sant Nagar area as to why they have opened the shop on the occasion of Diwali and threatens them to shut it.

Soon after the owner and his workers closed the shop, the clip went viral on social media. “We’ve registered a case under section 295A of the Indian penal Code and the investigation is underway,” said DCP North Sagar Singh Kalsi.

“Dukan kaise khol rakhi hai tujhe pata nahi aaj Diwali hai… ye Jama Masjid hai kya ye kiske ishare pe kholi hai ye... Hinduon ka area hai..aaj hamari badi diwali hai,” the man says. (How did you open the shop? Don’t you know it is Diwali today… is this Jama masjid? In whose direction did you open the shop? This is a hindu dominated area.)