Rivers to get focus during Azadi events

Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said rivers shouldn’t be seen separately and it is our collective responsibility to protect them.

Published: 07th November 2021

Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

NEW DELHI:  Under the ongoing Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Union Culture Ministry is organising various activities to highlight the importance of rivers and ensure people’s participation in their protection and rejuvenation.

Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said rivers shouldn’t be seen separately and it is our collective responsibility to protect them. “For Swachh Ganga (clean Ganga), every year Ganga Utsav is held and the central government is making efforts to ensure people’s participation in the initiative.

Under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, we want to work on all rivers in the country and make people aware of that. People should keep the rivers clean and protect them. To set the scene for this, different programmes are being planned,” informed the minister on the sidelines of an event — Ganga Utsav 2021 — to mark the anniversary of announcement of Ganga as the ‘National River’. The minister further said PM Modi believes that Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav shouldn’t only be the government’s event but people’s movement.

