Children's Day 2021: Bal-Ashiana inaugurated in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar 

NEW DELHI: Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Saturday, November 13, 2021, inaugurated Bal-Ashiana in Lajpat Nagar, marking the celebration of Children Day.

Bal-Ashiana is a model home for Holistic Care and Development of children. The home has been redesigned keeping in mind the children who are in need of care and protection.

The inaugural event was attended by MLA Praveen Kumar, Madhup Vyas, Secretary WCD, Rashmi Singh, Special Secretary cum Director WCD and PHD Welfare Foundation Chairperson Anuradha Goel and other senior officials.

The Bal-Ashiana for children has a separate section for young adults, as a part of the After Care Programme. The government will not only provide for their education and accommodation, but also provide training and placement.

“There is a common notion that only children whose parents are rich will have access to quality education and opportunities. But the Kejriwal government changed this perspective. Now even a child from a poor family is getting quality education in our government schools,” said Gautam, after inaugurating the home.

This modular home is equipped with a recreational centre, sky-ground for children and skill training centre for young adults, separate dormitories for boys, girls, and amenities like washroom, toilet, pantry, mess and assembly hall.