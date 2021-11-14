STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Girl molested and kept captive by Delhi auto driver, rescued

Image used for representational purpose (Photo| Express Illustration)

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Saturday, November 13, 2021, rescued a 14-year-old girl, who was allegedly abducted and sexually molested by an auto driver, within eight hours of receiving the complaint, said the commission. The DCW has issued a notice to the Delhi Police in the matter for adding relevant sections to the FIR and sought a reply within 72 hours. 

As per the details shared by the DCW, the minor girl went missing on 25th October and the next day the survivor’s mother lodged an FIR in the matter at PS Hazrat Nizamuddin. “The girl’s mother approached the DCW Mahila Panchayat office on 1st November and through them, a complaint was registered in the Commission. The Commission immediately got into action and spoke with the mother of the girl who informed that her daughter had tried contacting her through a phone number,” said a DCW member. 

Following the complaint, the Commission then dispatched a team to PS Hazrat Nizamuddin and asked the police officials to trace the location of the phone and the number from which the call had been received. The number was traced and a joint team of Delhi Police and DCW went to the spot and rescued the girl. 
The girl revealed that an auto driver in Delhi had taken her to his home forcefully and sexually molested her many times at his residence and kept her captive. 

“The survivor also informed that the wife of the auto driver saw everything and one day helped her in contacting a friend of hers. The auto driver used to torture his wife as well as she objected against holding the minor captive and sexually assaulting her. The survivor stated that the auto driver’s wife was the only reason he did not rape her as she was threatening him that she would alert the police about him,” said the girl to DCW.  The accused was arrested on the spot. The DCW has issued a notice seeking addition of relevant sections to the FIR in the matter and has sought a reply within 72 hours.

Accused’s wife came to her rescue
