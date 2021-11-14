STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nehru a ‘traitor’ in the book of BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam

Dushyant Kumar Gautam, BJP’s national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP, on Saturday called India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru a ‘traitor’. 

Former PM Jawaharlal Nehru (File Photo | PTI)

“It is unfortunate that while we got the freedom in 1947, the freedom fell into the hands of a person whose arrogance led to the division of the country. Not only the division but more than one million lives were lost. These people included freedom fighters, revolutionaries and their families. He (Nehru) should also be considered as a traitor,” said Gautam.

Ironically, Uttrakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami had congratulated children on the eve of November 14, Nehru’s birthday which is celebrated as Children’s Day. 

“Children are the future of the country. For the better future of this world, we must nurture children’s present. It is by holistic care and all-round development of children that we can make the world, country and society a better place,” the chief minister had said on Saturday evening.

