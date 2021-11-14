Raigarh adores Colonel Viplav as real hero

Ejaz Kaiser By

RAIPUR: Subhash Tripathi, editor of local Hindi daily ‘Bayar’, and his wife and retired professor, Asha couldn’t believe they lost son Viplav, with whom they had celebrated Diwali festival in Manipur and returned just a few days ago.

Colonel Viplav Tripathi, 42, of Assam Rifles, his wife Anuja, 39, and their five-year-old son Abir lost their lives after their convoy was targeted by unidentified militants in the northeastern state. Viplav’s younger brother Anay Tripathi, also with Assam Rifles, is posted at Churachandpur in Manipur.

“Anay, whose promotion to Colonel rank is due next month, got a WhatsApp message from officials about the incident in Manipur. Anay, who had came to Raigarh just a day before, immediately left for Manipur,” said Rajesh Patnaik, maternal uncle of Viplav.

Viplav got his initial school education till Class 5 from Raigarh’s Carmel Convent School and later got admission in Army School at Rewa (Madhya Pradesh) from where he opted to join the Indian Army. He cleared the National Defence Academy (NDA) in 2001 to accomplish his dream, said his family friend and senior journalist Anil Rateria.

Raigarh Collector Bhim Singh said the state is proud about the Tripathi family. “This is a very unfortunate incident. Viplav’s valour and sacrifice will always be remembered by the people of the district. His last rites will be performed here on Sunday,” he said.

Abhishek Upadhya, who has been long associated with Subhash, said Viplav couldn’t visit Raigarh since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in March last year, so he invited his parents to visit Manipur where both stayed for three and a half months. “It’s shocking for Subhash ji, who not just lost his son, but also grandson and daughter-in-law,” Upadhyay averred.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel strongly condemned the attack and expressed his deep condolences to Tripathi family. Viplav’s grandfather Kishorimal Tripathi was the first Lok Sabha member from Raigarh constituency.