2 minors among 6 killed by man in Tripura

A man, suspected to be mentally disturbed, killed six persons, including his two minor daughters and a police officer, in Tripura’s Khowai district late night Friday.

Published: 28th November 2021 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

GUWAHATI: A man, suspected to be mentally disturbed, killed six persons, including his two minor daughters and a police officer, in Tripura’s Khowai district late night Friday. 

The assailant, Pradip Deb Roy (40), killed his two daughters, aged one and seven years. When his elder brother Amalesh Deb Roy (45) tried to intervene, he too was attacked and killed. The man also attacked his wife leaving her critically wounded. She succumbed to injuries later.

The police said when Inspector Satyajit Mallik had rushed to the site on getting information about the man going on rampage the accused attacked the police officer with an iron rod. Malik succumbed to injuries later at a hospital.

Subsequently, Roy attacked an auto-rickshaw, killing its driver-cum-owner Krishna Das. Das’s wife and son were injured in the attack and admitted to a hospital. The victims were returning home after attending a function. The accused, who is a mason, was eventually overpowered by the local police and arrested. “We will medically examine him to find out if he has any mental disorders,” a police official said.

