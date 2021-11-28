Arvind Kejriwal promises to regularise teachers in Punjab, slams Congress

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday joined a teachers’ protest at Mohali and promised to regularise their jobs, if the party came to power in next year’s assembly elections.

Kejriwal also alleged that neither the Congress nor Shiromani Akali Dal regularised jobs of temporary teachers during their regimes. Kejriwal also accused the Punjab government of lying over its claims of regularising 36,000 contractual employees in the state.

He arrived in Mohali on Saturday morning from Delhi to meet the protesting teachers. Teachers have been on dharna for 165 days in front of the Punjab School Education Board. Addressing the teachers. Kejriwal said, “The Channi government has put up hoardings at various places for regularising 36,000 raw employees, but neither the teachers nor thousands of raw and outsourced employees of sanitation and other departments have been regularised.”

Lashing out at Chief Minister Channi, Kejriwal said that whatever was announced should also be implemented. “With the provision of best education facilities in Delhi, the AAP government has changed the atmosphere of education. That is why the credit for good education and best results goes to the teachers. For this, the teachers were given training from abroad and non-academic work from the teachers was completely banned,” he said.

Kejriwal promised the protesters that with the formation of the AAP government in Punjab, the teachers would be regularized immediately and the services of 906 guest faculty professors or teachers of government colleges, who were expelled after 15-20 years of service, will be continued.