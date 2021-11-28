STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cops on court duty unarmed, security remains issue

A naib court is a policeman who acts as a liaison between local police station, jail authorities, and the court having the jurisdiction of a particular area. 

Published: 28th November 2021

NEW DELHI:  A Delhi court flagged the issue of prosecution naib courts or cops on court duty attending the courts ‘unarmed’ despite circulars issued by police and cognizance taken by the Supreme Court of the security threat to trial court judges. 

Additional Sessions Judge Sonu Agnihotri made the remarks after noting that the prosecution naib court left the court premises without permission. On being inquired, he told the judge that he was not the personal security officer (PSO) of the court and that his duty ends with the additional public prosecutor.  

"The attitude of the prosecution naib court seems to be strange as till the court is functioning, there can be any requirement of services of like delivery of any urgent order, etc," the judge noted. 

