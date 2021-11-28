CRPF seeks faster transfer of Jammu and Kashmir land to set up camps

Sana Shakil By

NEW DELHI: In a move that could invite resistance from the locals, the Central Reserve Police Force has written to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) seeking to expedite the transfer of a recently allotted 65.5 acres of prime real estate to it in Jammu and Kashmir. Top officials told this newspaper that the force has also requested for more land.

The CRPF wrote the letter around two weeks ago requesting the MHA to grant funds, which it could then pay to the J&K administration to take over the land and start construction of designated accommodation for paramilitary personnel, a senior home ministry official said.

The official said the MHA is looking into CRPF’s request for more land in J&K. “The request for more land from CRPF has been received and it is being looked into,” the official said.

A senior CRPF official said the paramilitary force has sought more land considering the huge deployment of CRPF in J&K due to the security situation there. “Many personnel are currently residing in government buildings but all these are temporary accommodations. Proper and safer accommodation for the personnel can be only built on designated land,” a senior CRPF official said.

The residents have expressed opposition after at least two major community halls were occupied by the CRPF in the past few days. They demanded an alternative accommodation for the security personnel.

The issue of land transfer to the armed forces has always been a contentious issue in the Valley with locals opposing such moves. In 2019 the Indian Army had to approach the J&K High Court after a local body — Sonmarg Development Authority — had objected to the army’s proposal of constructing a transit camp in the scenic Sonmarg. The political leaders in the Valley have repeatedly questioned the presence of security forces and the Centre’s moves to transfer more land to the forces.

On November 14, former CM Mehbooba Mufti put out a tweet questioning the government’s decision. “By pushing security forces into civilian areas, GOI isn’t only choking public spaces but also getting security personnel into direct confrontation with people. This can lead to disastrous consequences.”

Land in 8 villages

On October 28, the J&K administration gave nod for transferring 65.5 acres to the CRPF for establishing camping sites at eight villages in Anantnag, Shopian and Pulwama districts