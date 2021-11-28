STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drama & din over sentencing at Tis Hazari

Former Delhi HC Bar president Rajiv Khosla was sentenced last month, 27 years after former judge Sujata Kohli filed a case against him for assaulting her in the premises of Tis Hazari Court.

View outside Tis Hazari court (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)

NEW DELHI: Huge drama unfolded inside a courtroom at Tis Hazari court on Saturday during the hearing of a case involving former judge and lawyer Sujata Kohli and Former Delhi High Court Bar Association President Rajiv Khosla. The din and noise increased to an extent that the district judge had to be called in to pacify the supporters of Khosla.

Amid heavy police security deployed in and around the court premises, the court on Saturday had to decide the quantum of punishment against convict Khosla when the uproar by his supporting lawyers erupted.

The District and Sessions’ Judge (H.Q) and District Judge (West) tried to pacify the lawyers and asked them to let the proceedings be conducted smoothly.

“I have been watching you for the last 35 years, do not indulge in such things. You are a seasoned man. Please listen to me and put a control on what is happening,” the District and Sessions’ Judge and District Judge (West) told Khosla.

“Can anyone stop a judge from passing an order? No. I would request everyone please don’t do this. It is not good,” the judges said.

The court had convicted Khosla last month 27 years after Kohli filed a case against him for assaulting her in broad daylight in the premises of Tis Hazari Court. After the order was passed the Coordination Committee of All District Court Bar Associations of Delhi unanimously went on a strike on November 9 protesting against the conviction order.

During a virtual hearing when the quantum of punishment had to be announced, the supporter lawyers of Khosla created uproar while the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate
Gajendra Singh Nagar asked for an affidavit from Khosla as the earlier affidavit was not in accordance with the format.

The court asked for the affidavit post the assessment of which a victim impact assessment report will be created by the court to compensate the complainant.

Amid the ruckus, the judge requested the convict and his supporters several times to let him complete the proceedings peacefully.

When the court decided to adjourn the matter, Khosla demanded for an immediate order on quantum of punishment. The court adjourned the matter for further hearing on November 30.

Meanwhile, amid all the uproar, Sujata Kohli who attended the hearing virtually, requested for maximum punishment for Khosla and said that being a leader of the bar he should have set an example but instead his conduct has aggravated throughout. She also argued that she does not want any compensation from the convict as she doesn't want to drag the case any further.

While speaking with the New Indian Express, Kohli said that the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court should take note of this ongoing ruckus by lawyers and the delay of justice in her matter.

While Kohli maintained calm, Khosla’s supporters who attended the virtual hearing, passed several comments on her. One of them said to adjourn the matter till 2070.

