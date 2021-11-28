Macbeth, the timeless tragedy returns

Anjani Chadha By

William Shakespeare’s shortest but most prevailing tragedy, Macbeth, has been frequently reworked to entertain cinema as well as theatre enthusiasts. From American director Orson Welles’ Voodoo Macbeth to Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa’s historical drama Throne of Blood that locates Macbeth in the world of the samurai, this literary work has been adapted over centuries, each time with a new interpretation to the protagonist’s enigmatic conclusion.

Macbeth aur Laal Pankh, performed by Saitan Theatre Group in New Delhi’s Akshara Theatre, is the latest depiction of this classic tragedy. The play, which opened on Thursday, is being staged through six shows spread over four days, and will be performed for the last time today evening.

An amalgamation of elements

Directed and adapted by theatre practitioner Rajneesh Gautam, founder of Saitan Theatre Group, Macbeth aur Laal Pankh combines elements of physical theatre as well as conventional storytelling to creatively portray the tangled thought process of the characters. Extensive body movements are further enhanced by an intricately-crafted sound design that not only complements the sequence of events but also enhances the dilemma and conflict that is central to the play. The addition of live music and poetry further augments the experience.

Even though the time and space in Gautam’s Macbeth is abstract, the play clings to a humane exposition of the Shakespearan text, one that is intrinsically intense. The conventional tale of greed, ambition, and power is brought forward with the help of elaborate metaphors such as laal pankh (red feathers). Along with this, the striking production design attempts to match the grandeur associated with the classic tragedy. The final product is thus layered, symbolic, and allegorical.

Despite a seemingly complex rendition, Gautam makes it a point to ensure that the audience does not find it difficult to comprehend the plot. “Despite symbolism, we have tried our best to keep the play simple and understandable. We have brought together various elements to cater to a huge audience. The idea is that if someone comes and watches it, they do not leave completely disappointed, there is at least something that speaks to them,” he shared.

Art of the artists

The artists’ dauntless presence graces the stage and their bold voices echo in Akshara’s auditorium, further adding to the experience. “I am not very expressive in real life so it was difficult [to play the part] but my co-actors made me feel comfortable. I know Swati [who plays Lady Macbeth] and Rajneesh [director] from before, and I have performed with them too. That really helped,” shared Vikalp Mudgal (33), who plays the role of Macbeth.

Swati, who portrays the character of Lady Macbeth while fronting the production of this play, said, “We have not geographically contextualised the play to suit a certain place, which made it difficult to draw the production design. As I see the final product I feel that it was an experiment, which has been successful.”

“I had not expected it to be so emotional. At one point, I saw a character crying. It gave me goosebumps,” concluded Disha Ahuja (32), a resident of Pitampura who was part of the audience along with her friend Arshi Naaz.

Even though the line of madness stays intact, Macbeth aur Laal Pankh is a visually appealing, creatively put together, and a thrilling attempt at re-telling Macbeth’s age-old tragedy.