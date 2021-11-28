Panel formed to oversee Central Vista project

Kumar Vikram By

NEW DELHI: Aiming coordination across departments and ministries and to overcome challenges in implementing the Central Vista project, the Centre has constituted a committee for two years. The five-member Central Vista Oversight Committee headed by former finance secretary Ratan P Watal will ensure the timely completion of the project.

Other members of the panel are Deputy CAG PK Tiwari, former director of L&T Shailendar Roy , IIT Delhi professor Mausam and the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The project is expected to be completed next year when India celebrates 75 years of Independence.

“As the project moves forward, complexities in implementation are likely to go up. Further, various aspects relating to the project including the development of cultural spaces and seamless coordination between various stakeholders would need close overseeing. Accordingly, it is proposed to set up a panel,” said an order from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.