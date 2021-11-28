STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Panel formed to oversee Central Vista project

The five-member Central Vista Oversight Committee headed by former finance secretary Ratan P Watal is tasked with ensuring the timely completion of the project.

Published: 28th November 2021 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Construction work underway as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, at Rajpath in New Delhi.

Construction work underway as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Aiming coordination across departments and ministries and to overcome challenges in implementing the Central Vista project, the Centre has constituted a committee for two years. The five-member Central Vista Oversight Committee headed by former finance secretary Ratan P Watal will ensure the timely completion of the project.

Other members of the panel are Deputy CAG PK Tiwari, former director of L&T Shailendar Roy , IIT Delhi professor Mausam and the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The project is expected to be completed next year when India celebrates 75 years of Independence. 

“As the project moves forward, complexities in implementation are likely to go up. Further, various aspects relating to the project including the development of cultural spaces and seamless coordination between various stakeholders would need close overseeing. Accordingly, it is proposed to set up a panel,” said an order from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central Vista project Raj Path
India Matters
Shankkar Aiyar
Covid variant Omicron shakes up smug world
Personnel from Fire and Rescue Services Department on duty at Mudichur in Tambaram on Saturday | Ashwin Prasath
Gulp it down: Chennai rainfall among highest in last 200 years!
Meet Krishnaprasad, Covid data warrior from Kerala
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp