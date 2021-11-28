PM Narendra Modi to visit poll-bound Uttarakhand again

DEHRADUN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit poll-bound Uttarakhand in the first week of December, said state leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The date and venue of the prime minister’s public meeting is yet to be finalised.

Madan Kaushik, state BJP president said, “Honourable prime minister is scheduled to visit Dehradun in the first week of December for addressing a public rally. Preparations for the rally are on full swing. We along with the people of Uttarakhand are ready to welcome him.”

This will be the third visit of PM Modi to the Himalayan state in two months. Earlier, he visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences-Rishikesh to inaugurate oxygen plants on October 4, and Kedarnath

on November 5.

The BJP has lined up visits of high-profile central leaders in the election-bound state. In the last one and half months, top leaders like Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have visited the state either for public meetings or launching projects.

The party, in an attempt to win the support of minorities in the upcoming Assembly polls, has already started a campaign titled ‘One Booth 100 Votes’ to bag at least 100 minority votes in each polling booth.

The campaign is being carried out in minority-dominated booths across the hill state.

Notably, the state has around 10-15 per cent Muslim voters. The functionaries said the party will soon form a committee to finalise ticket distribution. Chances are that the party will field at least two dozen new faces this time.