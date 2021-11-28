Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi calls for wiping out AAP, Akalis in polls
CHANDIGARH: Giving a clarion call to wipe out Aam Aadmi Party and Shiromani Akali Dal in the
Punjab polls, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday said it is now “crystal clear” that PM Modi, Capt Amarinder Singh and Badals are “hand in glove to barter away the interests of Punjab”.
Chiding Arvind Kejriwal for promising to provide Rs 1,000 per month to every woman in the state, Channi dared Kejriwal to come out with facts as to how many women he has extended this relief in Delhi.
Training guns at SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, Channi said the party was instrumental in getting the farm laws enacted in Parliament.
Hitting hard at Amarinder Singh for thanking PM Modi over repealing of the farm laws, Channi said he failed to comprehend how a “true” Punjabi could “rejoice” over this decision as nearly 700 farmers lost their lives during the protests.