Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi calls for wiping out AAP, Akalis in polls

Training guns at SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, Channi said Akali Dal was instrumental in getting the farm laws enacted in Parliament.

Published: 28th November 2021 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi (Photo | Charanjit Singh Channi Facebook)

CHANDIGARH: Giving a clarion call to wipe out Aam Aadmi Party and Shiromani Akali Dal in the 
Punjab polls, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday said it is now “crystal clear” that PM Modi, Capt Amarinder Singh and Badals are “hand in glove to barter away the interests of Punjab”. 

Chiding Arvind Kejriwal for promising to provide Rs 1,000 per month to every woman in the state, Channi dared Kejriwal to come out with facts as to how many women he has extended this relief in Delhi. 

Training guns at SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, Channi said the party was instrumental in getting the farm laws enacted in Parliament.  

Hitting hard at Amarinder Singh for thanking PM Modi over repealing of the farm laws, Channi said he failed to comprehend how a “true” Punjabi could “rejoice” over this decision as nearly 700 farmers lost their lives during the protests.

