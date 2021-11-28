Rajasthan governement in a fix over MLA advisors to CM

Rajesh Asnani By

JAIPUR: In a major U-turn, the Ashok Gehlot government is now backtracking on the appointment of six MLAs as advisors to the CM. The appointments were made last week and the government had even moved the file for giving them the status and perks of a minister of state. But after Governor Kalraj Mishra sought an explanation, a huge question mark has been raised over the intentions of the Gehlot government. It is now seeking legal opinion on the issue.

Even the plan to appoint 10-15 other MLAs as parliamentary secretaries seems to be in serious doubt. Opposition BJP had alleged these are offices of profit hence the appointments are unconstitutional. The party had warned that if Gehlot goes ahead with its plan, then it would move court.

After the swearing-in of new ministers last Sunday, the CM had appointed as advisors six MLAs who could not be accommodated in the cabinet reshuffle. According to sources, the next day the government had moved a file in the Secretariat for granting them MoS status.

Three of these MLAs were Independents who had played an important role in saving Gehlot when the Pilot camp had revolted.

Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore sent an objection letter to the Raj Bhavan following which the governor sought an explanation.

In the 200-member Assembly, only 30 MLAs can be made ministers. Sources said the plan was to appoint 15 MLAs as parliamentary secretaries as per the formula decided between the Congress high command and the State unit to adjust the MLAs who were left out. But given the objections, sources said the state government does not want to get entangled in the legal process.