STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Rajasthan governement in a fix over MLA advisors to CM

The Ashok Gehlot government is now seeking legal opinion on the appointment of six MLAs as advisors to the CM.

Published: 28th November 2021 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

JAIPUR: In a major U-turn, the Ashok Gehlot government is now backtracking on the appointment of six MLAs as advisors to the CM. The appointments were made last week and the government had even moved the file for giving them the status and perks of a minister of state. But after Governor Kalraj Mishra sought an explanation, a huge question mark has been raised over the intentions of the Gehlot government. It is now seeking legal opinion on the issue.  

Even the plan to appoint 10-15 other MLAs as parliamentary secretaries seems to be in serious doubt. Opposition BJP had alleged these are offices of profit hence the appointments are unconstitutional. The party had warned that if Gehlot goes ahead with its plan, then it would move court. 

After the swearing-in of new ministers last Sunday, the CM had appointed as advisors six MLAs who could not be accommodated in the cabinet reshuffle. According to sources, the next day the government had moved a file in the Secretariat for granting them MoS status.

Three of these MLAs were Independents who had played an important role in saving Gehlot when the Pilot camp had revolted. 

Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore sent an objection letter to the Raj Bhavan following which the governor sought an explanation. 

In the 200-member Assembly, only 30 MLAs can be made ministers. Sources said the plan was to appoint 15 MLAs as parliamentary secretaries as per the formula decided between the Congress high command and the State unit to adjust the MLAs who were left out. But given the objections, sources said the state government does not want to get entangled in the legal process.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan Congress Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Kalraj Mishra Rajasthan MLA advisors to CM
India Matters
Shankkar Aiyar
Covid variant Omicron shakes up smug world
Personnel from Fire and Rescue Services Department on duty at Mudichur in Tambaram on Saturday | Ashwin Prasath
Gulp it down: Chennai rainfall among highest in last 200 years!
Meet Krishnaprasad, Covid data warrior from Kerala
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp