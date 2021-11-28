STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Review decision to start flights, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal urges Centre

Delhi LG Anil Baijal instructed officials to ensure strict adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour at public places and preparedness at hospitals to deal with any emergency situations, sources said.

Free Covid-19 vaccination camp for Central Vista labourers in New Delhi on Saturday, Nov 27, 2021. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

NEW DELHI:  AMID growing concerns over the new variant of coronavirus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop flights from those countries which are affected by the Omicron strain of COVID-19.

In a tweet, Kejriwal emphasised that the country had “recovered” from the COVID-19 pandemic with “great difficulty”. “I urge Hon’ble PM to stop flights from those countries which are affected by the new variant. With great difficulty, our country has recovered from Corona. We should do everything possible to prevent this new variant from entering India,” he tweeted.

The city government has also called a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Monday to discuss how to deal with the threat presented by the new coronavirus variant which was first detected in South Africa.

“In view of the threat from the new Covid variant from African countries, we have requested experts to make a presentation to DDMA on Monday and suggest what steps should be taken. We will take all steps necessary to protect you and your family,” the chief minister tweeted on Friday.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal instructed senior officials to ensure strict adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour at public places and preparedness at hospitals to deal with any emergency situation, said official sources.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in its meeting on Monday, is likely to take a call on RT-PCR testing of passengers de-boarding from international flights, and quarantining of passengers from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Hong Kong and other countries where a new variant of Covid has been reported, they said.

Take precautions to avoid strain
