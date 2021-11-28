Tales of opulence

Sharmistha Ghosal By

Feted for melding traditional designs with modern silhouettes, noted designer Tarun Tahiliani’s latest wedding-festive edit ‘The Reunion’ showcased recently at the FDCI Lakmé Fashion Week is a glorious synthesis of 10 mini capsule collections. The collections were influenced by Indian art forms and monuments.

A hand embroidered pastel

pink lehenga

“Temple Mauli was inspired by the breathtaking views outside the Badrinath temple along with the rabari craft created on textiles while using a vivid colour palette. The Pichwai collection took inspiration from the ancient Indian paintings of Rajasthan while the Chikankari capsule was reminiscent of the tomb of I’timad-ud-Daulah in Agra,” explains Tarun.

Heavy textiles such as silk, brocade, and organza have been incorporated into these collections, keeping in mind the wedding season. The collection also features fabrics like tulle and raw silk apart from crushed chanderi, and offers a profuse range of draped evening lehengas, occasion-wear, and bridal trousseau pieces with a modern twist. Tarun talks to us about the wedding trends this year.

How have bridal sartorial preferences evolved?

The pandemic rendered big Indian weddings smaller and more intimate, and changed the bridal fashion market. Rather than following trends, brides are more focused on finesse and outfits that gives them a sense of comfort.

What tips would you give to brides-to-be?

My only tip for the brides would be to embrace their true style and personality. They should focus on wearing materials of the finest quality and pieces that they can reuse and repurpose.

What will trend this wedding season?

Lighter materials and outfits of fine quality along with luxe pieces will be in trend, which can be donned in various ways rather than as a part of one outfit. People would also be more experimental in terms of colours, embracing pastels and pale shades. I believe that there is complete freedom to be the best version of yourself.

Model: Sneha Ghosh | Pictures: Siladitya Dutta | Hair & makeup: Abhijit Paul | Styling: Olivia Sinha Roy | Jewellery: Virrayaa Jewellery | Location courtesy: ITC Royal Bengal