Two girls raped in a hotel at Rewari, three accused arrested

Published: 28th November 2021 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

Image for representation

NEW DELHI:  Two girls from West Bengal have been allegedly raped in Rewari by three accused including a Haryana cop and a Home Guard. The accused initially took the girls in Police Control Room vehicle, shifted them in a private vehicle and then took them to a hotel where they allegedly raped them on Thursday night.

Head Constable Anil, Home Guard Jitendra posted at Model Town police station in Rewari, and one Dharmendra reached the room of two girls who worked in a spa in Rewari and lived in a rented room on the HUDA bypass. The accused took the girls in the PCR vehicle and then shifted them in a private vehicle. Later took them to a hotel in Rewari where they raped the girls.

A police official said that a case of rape had been registered against all the three accused on the complaint of the girls at the Model Town police station of Rewari late Friday night. 

TAGS
Rape
