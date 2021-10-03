STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
150 helpline numbers for Delhi University students launched  

The centralised helpline number is 011 -27662725 and a WhatsApp number 9818459062 has also been generated. 

NEW DELHI:  The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarti Parishad (ABVP) on Saturday launched about 150 helpline numbers at various Delhi University colleges to provide guidance to students about the upcoming admission which begins from October 4. 

The centralised helpline number is 011 -27662725 and a WhatsApp number 9818459062 has also been generated. “The admission this year will be completely online. In such a situation, the student organization ABVP, has adopted a new way to help with the process. Two helpline numbers on behalf of each college have been generated along with a centralized helpline number,” said ABVP Spokesperson Bharat. 

The RSS backed student union will further set up its own helpdesk in each college along with a central helpdesk in front of the Arts Faculty to assist the students. Apart from the central number, 150 helpline numbers have been issued for admission in 71 colleges. Most of the issues faced by the students will be solved at the college level. 

Students are expected to submit all the documents within a span of 15 days. Students can contact the college helpline for any problem like college selection, lack of considerations and non-approval on time for admission,” said Siddharth Yadav, ABVP National Media Convenor and Delhi State Secretary. 

