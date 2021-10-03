BJP to rope in youths in poll-bound states of Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur among others

Manish Anand By

NEW DELHI: Aiming to rope in youths in poll-bound states, the BJP’s youth wing will hold its

national executive on Tuesday in New Delhi. BJP chief J P Nadda and party’s national general secretary Tarun Chugh will address the national executive of the Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM). The agenda of the national executive includes holding ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava’ in all the districts of the poll-bound states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa, Punjab, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

The agenda of the national meet also includes entrusting the BJYM leaders with the responsibilities for each of the assembly constituencies in the poll-bound states. The BJP leadership has specifically entrusted the task to the BJYM to connect with the youth in the country and prepare a list of the concerns of the youngsters in the country.

The BJYM chief and the Lok Sabha MP Tejaswi Surya will also address the national executive which will be held at the NDMC convention centre, said a senior functionary of the party’s youth wing. The task for the youth wing of the BJP is seemingly clear amid assessment within the party about the drift of the youth in the recent past on account of the economic downturn.

“The programmes under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava have been designed with the youth of the country in the focus. They include getting writers to chronicle the local icons of the freedom struggle movement. The BJYM has to take the programmes to the youth more aggressively,” said a BJYM leader.