Campaign for 10 weeks to end dengue in Delhi

‘10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute, Har Sunday Dengue Par Vaar’ campaign aims to stop mosquito breeding, tells families to check on any stagnant water

In seven days of September, 48 malaria cases, 30 dengue cases and 18 chickungunya cases have been reported in Delhi.

NEW DELHI:  To combat the growing menace of dengue, malaria and chikungunya diseases in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged the families this week to actively participate in the anti-vector borne diseases programme.

Kejriwal said the campaign ‘10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute, Har Sunday Dengue Par Vaar’ is like a homework, where families have to check whether there is stagnant clean water in houses and surroundings and to  drain or change it, if there is. The theme of this week’s campaign is ‘Families of Delhi’ with the tagline, ‘every family will fight the battle against dengue’.

The chief minister said, “To be safe from dengue, we along with our families need to check our home and surrounding areas for any sign of stagnant water. If we do find water, let’s drain it, replace it regularly or cover it with a small layer of oil. We all have to work together for 10 weeks to fight dengue and stop mosquito breeding.”

During September 1 to November 15, there is a surge seen in the number of dengue cases. Dengue eggs are produced in clean water and those eggs turn into mosquitoes within 8 to 10 days. If one changes the water before 8 days, then the mosquitoes will not be born.  

The dengue menace spread havoc in 2015, when 15,867 cases were reported across the city leading to death of 60 people. In 2019, the anti-dengue campaign was launched and 2,036 dengue cases were reported with the death of two people. Last year only 1,269 cases of dengue were reported with no deaths. 

Till latest data, over 60 fresh cases of dengue have been reported in last one week, taking the total count this year to more than 270, as per the report of civic bodies. At least 149 cases have been recorded till September 25, which is about 54 per cent of the cumulative cases.

