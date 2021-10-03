Don’t politicise Chhath Puja, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals to parties 

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to rival leaders “not to do politics” over Chhath Puja, even as he asserted that the restrictions imposed on its celebrations at riverbanks and other public places were for the safety of people amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“I appeal, with folded hands, to the leaders of other parties, to not politicise the issue, not do politics over it. They should, instead join the efforts of the government on raising awareness on safety of people amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic,” said Kejriwal.

The Chief Minister also urged that leaders of other parties should join the efforts of the government in raising awareness on the risks of the coronavirus infection spreading, if large numbers of people enter into water bodies.

“We also want that life should be back on track, and Chhath Puja should be celebrated with much festivity. People offer ‘arghyas’ (to the Sun God) in the evening and the next morning, by entering into a water body. But, there is a large risk involved in it, as even if one person is infected with coronavirus, he or she can spread to everyone else around him through medium of water,” he said.

Delhi units of both the BJP and the Congress have demanded that Chhath Puja celebrations should be allowed. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its order on Thursday prohibited Chhath Puja celebrations at public places, including riverbanks and temples, in view of Covid-19. Chhath Puja, a four-day festival, is celebrated largely by people hailing from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh or ‘Purvanchalis’. It has been considered an important vote-bank by all major parties. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari alleged on Friday that Kejriwal had “insulted” lakhs of Purvanchalis by banning Chhath Puja celebrations in the city.