STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

National Monument Authority floats heritage drafts for five new sites in four states

The National Monument Authority (NMA) has readied drafts of heritage bye-laws for five historic sites in Tripura, Assam, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 03rd October 2021 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2021 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

writer

For representational purposes

NEW DELHI: The National Monument Authority (NMA) has readied drafts of heritage bye-laws for five historic sites in Tripura, Assam, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh. The documents have been uploaded on the authority’s website to invite suggestions and objections from the citizens. Interested can send feedback to the member secretary of NMA or directly mail it to hblsection@ nma.gov.in.

The deadline is October 28. The drafts for five Archeological Survey of India (ASI) protected structures – Gunavati group of temples at Radhakishorepur near Gomati in Tripura; Ghanshyam’s House in Shivsagar district in Assam; Dalmadal gun and the platform at Bankura in West Bengal; and Bithoor Mound and Jami Masjid in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur and Banda districts respectively are available on the portals of Archeological Survey of India (ASI) and its affiliated portals for Guwahati, Kolkata, and Lucknow circles. Heritage bye-laws aim to regulate construction and its features such as design and colour of façade, height of the building , roof tanks, and chimneys in the vicinity of protected sites.

They are also intended to guide other interventions like drainage systems. As per the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment and Validation) Act 2010, there should be separate byelaws for each protected site or monuments. There are nearly 3,690 protected sites under the jurisdiction of the ASI. In the last 10 years, bye-laws for only five monuments including Amjad Ali Shah’s Mausoleum in Lucknow and four from Delhi – namely Sher Shah Gate, Khair-ul Manazil, Purana Quila, and a cluster of monuments in Nizamuddin Basti – have been cleared or implemented so far.

There are about 3,600 ASI-protected sites. “There are technical and practical issues which are delaying finalisation of the heritage bye-laws. Usually, the site surveys consume a lot of time. However, in the last 18 months, regulations for 104 heritage buildings or sites have been completed. Around 24 of them are being considered ardently,” said a top functionary of NMA.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Monument Authority
India Matters
Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan
Mumbai drugs haul: NCB detains SRK's son, 7 others after raid at party cruise
For representational purposes. (File | Reuters)
EXPLAINER | Is crypto a threat to fiat currency? Or future of money?
A Kanhaiya opportunity for Congress
Nayanthara (L) and (R) Samantha
Nayanthara to Samantha, Hindi films turn south for their leading ladies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp