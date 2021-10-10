STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
32 sites fined for flouting dust norms in New Delhi

This development was part of the AAP-led government’s anti-dust campaign being conducted from October 7 to 29. 

An anti-smog gun and water sprinklers have also been installed to curb pollution.

NEW DELHI:  Thirty-two sites out of the 103 inspected by various teams were cumulatively fined Rs 15 lakh for violating norms. This development was part of the AAP-led government’s anti-dust campaign being conducted from October 7 to 29. 

A fine of Rs 5 lakh alone was imposed on L&T for violation of norms. Environment Minister Gopal Rai said “Under this campaign, DPCC teams are visiting different districts and inspecting all construction sites. I went to inspect the ongoing work of L&T in front of Pragati Maidan earlier. There was a massive violation of the guidelines issued by the government, after which strict action was taken against them,” he said.

He also conducted a surprise inspection of an under-construction commercial complex near Khyber Pass, and expressed happiness on finding that all the guidelines were being followed. The minister said, “Tin shed has been installed around the construction site. An anti-smog gun and water sprinklers have also been installed to curb pollution. Apart from this, the instructions are being followed well.  I am sure that all the construction agencies of the national capital  will also follow the instructions of the government in the same way.” 

