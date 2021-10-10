After nudge from dissenters, Congress Working Committee to meet on October 16

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: Following persistent demands for organizational changes by the so-called G-23 leaders, the Congress has decided to hold a meeting of its national working committee on October 16.



Issues such as the current political situation and organizational elections are likely to figure at the Congress Working Committee meeting. The party is also expected to discuss strategies for the assembly elections in Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Uttar Pradesh next year.

“A meeting of the INC Working Committee will be held on Saturday the 16th October at 10 am at AICC office in New Delhi to discuss current political situation, forthcoming assembly elections and organizational elections,” party secretary K Venugopal tweeted.

This is the first time that the party has agreed to discuss the demand for organizational changes, something the G-23 has consistently raised, following dismal performances in elections. The CWC is also expected to discuss ways to check infighting in states such as Punjab, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

After the recent crisis in Punjab, many senior Congress leaders such as Kapil Sibal had openly expressed concern at the party’s affairs and the way the Punjab situation was handled. This prompted Gandhi family loyalists to hit out at the “dissenters” and some party workers had even held a violent protest outside Sibal’s residence. “Sooner or later the party will have to utilize the experience of senior leaders to get back the lost electoral strength of the past,” a leader said.

Firefight

Sonia Gandhi took over as the interim Congress head in August 2019 after Rahul resigned in the wake of the party’s LS loss.