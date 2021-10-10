Bhopal diary: Fee cut for Covid orphans, Vikas Dubey gang arrests and more

Anuraag Singh By

Fee of students who lost parents to Covid to be cut

Private school students who lost their parents to the Covid-19 pandemic are likely to be charged only half of their fees for the next two years. Association of Unaided Private Schools in Madhya Pradesh, the umbrella body of around 10,000 private schools in the state, is planning to charge only half the fee from such children for the next two years, the association’s secretary Babu Thomas said. The association would appeal to the state government to allow them to charge only half the fee from such students. The government is already funding the needs of over 300 children who were orphaned by the Covid-19 pandemic between March 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021.

IIM-I inks MoUs with British, Australian universities

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM-Indore) has signed an MoU with UK’s University of Liverpool for offering specialised post-graduate, post-experience and doctoral research programmes. The two institutes will also work together for the development of joint certificates and short-term programmes in the areas of mutual interest along with faculty exchange. The IIM-I has also inked MoUs with the University of New South Wales and the University of Canberra, as part of which they will work to develop a financial mechanism to extend off-grid electricity supply in rural India.

Digvijaya praises RSS for supporting his Yatra in 2017

Known for his harsh criticism of the RSS and BJP leaders, former state chief minister Digvijaya Singh recently praised the saffron party’s parent organisation and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their support during his Narmada Sewa Yatra in 2017, during which he travelled through Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra. The septuagenarian Rajya Sabha member, while addressing an event recently in Bhopal to mark the launch of a book on his Yatra, recounted how Shah, despite being busy over the Gujarat assembly election, had ensured that the Yatra didn’t face any problems. Singh further said that RSS volunteers also came forward to ensure the safe passage of his Yatra and arranged food and lodging during his stay at a dharmashala in Gujarat.

Gunrunners of Vikas Dubey gang held

The Bhind police have busted an inter-state gunrunning racket. The racket was trading the remaining stock of firearms with the central Uttar Pradesh gang once led by Vikas Dubey, who was killed in an alleged encounter by the UP STF on July 10, 2020. The gang members arrested by Bhind Dehat police divulged that they were sourcing weapons from Khargone and Khandwa in MP and parts of UP, including from the Vikas Dubey gang, and selling it to criminals in Bhind and adjoining areas of MP’s Gwalior-Chambal region.

