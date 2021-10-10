Centre urged to set up critical care units in view of third wave 

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Indian Society for Critical Care Medicine (ISCCM) on Saturday, October 9, 2021, urged the central government to pre-plan setting up of fully functional critical care units with trained personnel, citing possibilities of the third wave of Covid-19. Commemorating the 28th Foundation Day, the ISCCM organised a two-day research conclave with an endeavour to put Indian physicians in the forefront of clinical research in the near future.

The sessions highlighted the importance of a critical care unit in hospitals, which act as lifelines in salvaging patients from moribund conditions, an ISCCM statement said. The entire medical fraternity paid homage to the brave soldiers whose lives were unfairly cut short amid the pandemic and also pledged to support their bereaved families, the statement added. The brainstorming session witnessed a gathering of over 450 participants including physicians, specialists, nurses and technicians, according to the statement.

“Since the aim is continued education, research, and skill development in the field of critical care medicine, our primary function is to provide a platform to all the practitioners of critical care medicine to brain-storm new concepts alongside regular discussions,” said President of Indian Society for Critical Care Medicine Dr Deepak Govil. “Intensive care should be made accessible and affordable to the common man. This is where the ISCCM contributes its knowledge,” said Govil.

City records 30 fresh cases

New Delhi: The national capital recorded zero death due to Covid-19 and 30 fresh cases in a day with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent, according to data shared by the Delhi health department on Saturday. One death due to coronavirus infection has been recorded so far in October. The death toll due to the infection stands at 25,088. A total of 62,450 tests — 43,170 RT-PCR and 19,280 rapid antigen tests — were conducted a day ago. The tally of cases reported in the national capital so far stood at 14,39,166. Over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.